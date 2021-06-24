Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a cosmetic clinical study of its SHIR® CBD+ ANTI-AGING SLEEPING MASK. The study shows that women who tested the product experienced a reduction in the appearance of their lines and wrinkles by up to 28.8% in as little as 4 weeks.

The results were extremely positive and 90.5% of the participants expressed that they would recommend the product to a friend and would like to buy the product.

Figure 1. Eye filtered colored depth picture obtained with PRIMOS before and after demonstrating robust reduction in the depth of the wrinkles



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6922/88571_figure1.jpg

Innocan Pharma's top-notch Research & Development team led by CTO Nir Avram has developed an Anti-Aging skincare line of products. The Anti-Aging complex in the product contains antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties that are designed to boost collagen and elastin production and reduce photoaging like fine lines and wrinkles. Hydration & anti-wrinkle peptide technology are included in the product to encourage the production of collagen and elastin.

The clinical study was conducted by UPTEC, Science and Technology Park of the University of Porto, Portugal which is an independent, unbiased lab. The findings of the clinical study were consistent with the main principles of ICH GCP, Helsinki declaration and Portuguese legal requirements.

"We believe that Innocan Pharma's skincare brand created with our pharma approach provide an exceptional anti-aging result," says CEO Iris Bincovich, "By developing and utilizing the most advanced research technology, Innocan Pharma's R&D team create products that we believe deliver safe and long-term effective results."

About Innocan

Innocan Israel, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Israel and Ramot at Tel Aviv University, are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the COVID-19 Corona Virus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Israel signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administrated by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Berenholtz Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to test the liposome platform on several potential indications. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Israel each have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

