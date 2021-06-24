Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased share an update after the first five months of the year.

Highlights:

Year over year revenue increase . For the same period in 2020, revenue increased by over almost 130% (unaudited figures).

. For the same period in 2020, revenue increased by over almost 130% (unaudited figures). New fulfillment center in California . Opening of a new warehouse in California able to fulfill most of the orders for West Coast of USA. This new location will be able to deliver customers faster, in 1-2 business days, for a very competitive cost, and significant saving on shipping.

. Opening of a new warehouse in California able to fulfill most of the orders for West Coast of USA. This new location will be able to deliver customers faster, in 1-2 business days, for a very competitive cost, and significant saving on shipping. New Chief Revenue Officer . Josh Bruni our new CRO will start officially working for Aires on July 1 st , 2021. He will be responsible for an organization's overall revenue strategy - growth plans, go to market strategy and new marketing initiatives.

. Josh Bruni our new CRO will start officially working for Aires on July 1 , 2021. He will be responsible for an organization's overall revenue strategy - growth plans, go to market strategy and new marketing initiatives. Customer Service expansion. The Customer Service is expanding in July, by bringing new talents. As the sales are growing, Aires, stay focus on the Customer Service Excellence!

Aires continues to be committed and focused on building out their infrastructure, platform and management team as seen above in the summary. As one of the only (if not the only) technologies that protects people from the harmful effect of EMR, Aires continues to see exuberant growth and will continue to expand their business globally to become the leader in EMR protection.

Dimitry Serov, President and CEO commented, "Over the last two years, we have seen strong revenue growth and the validation from the consumer Aires products are in demand. The consumer realization the threat of EMR potential health risks, especially with the global rollout of 5G is dramatically increasing positions Aires uniquely to combat these health issues and protect the consumer."

About American Aires Inc. American Aires Inc. is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices. Aires has launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name "Airestech" for use on almost all consumer electronic devices. The Company has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that scales easily as sales grow. Since launching in 2019, Aires has enjoyed exuberant growth. The company has been aggressively building out their ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 10,000 shipments a day along with recent customer service center agreements. Strategically placed fulfillment centers have been secured to ensure prompt delivery around the globe (see PR Jan. 31, 2020).With the launch of 5G networks around the world, this year, we are seeing an increase of news, reports and leading health organizations discussing the potential harm of EMR and the importance of identifying solutions to reduce these harmful rays. Aires products are the solution.

www.airestech.com

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

