Attention Grabbing Media Announces the Grand Opening of Their New Office Building in Largo, Florida

Attention Grabbing Media is Hosting a VIP Celebration on Saturday, August 14, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Manuel Suarez, CEO of the social media marketing agency Attention Grabbing Media (AGM), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the company's new office building in Largo, Florida.

As a company spokesperson noted, to commemorate the opening of the new location, AGM is hosting a festive red carpet VIP celebration at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the new office location.

"We are expecting several notable attendees at the upcoming celebration, including Nancy Cartwright, Ted Kingsbury and Dr. Eric Berg," the spokesperson noted, adding that the event will include plenty of uplifting and encouraging speeches and toasts.

"Our new location is a 6,000 square foot space that was just an empty warehouse before Manuel visualized transforming it into a new office space."

The building, which took two years to be renovated into the new AGM location, is equipped with recording studios, creative spaces, break rooms and more. The team from AGM had its first official workday in the new location on June 14, 2021.

The new office building and upcoming VIP celebration are not the only noteworthy announcements coming out of AGM in recent weeks. As the spokesperson noted, the team is also now offering free workshops once a week to teach people about marketing, lead generation and other related topics.

"The free workshops are part of AGM's vision and goal to serve people on all levels. We will continue to hold seminars, workshops and have masterminds in the building to help serve the community and teach others about marketing," the spokesperson noted, adding that everybody at AGM is proud of how far the company has grown in just four years.

"When AGM first opened, only Manuel and two partners were running the company. Now we have 77 employees, 27 of whom are in-house and 50 who are remote."

About Attention Grabbing Media:

Attention Grabbing Media (AGM), founded in 2015, is a full-service social media marketing agency that helps businesses scale their online presence. They are the recipients of several awards including the prestigious ManyChat "Top Performing Agency" award. To learn more about their services, please visit https://www.agmagency.com/.

