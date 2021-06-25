Bridge Biotherapeutics Integrates CDD Vault Collaborative Database Solution into Its R&D Platform to Harmonize Research and Drug Discovery Project Management

- Bridge has been enhancing its research and drug discovery engines by efficiently managing scientific assets on a collaborative database solution

- CDD provides a secure research database platform enabling seamless collaboration between drug discovery and development teams that are in different parts of the world

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea and SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc., a publicly-traded biotech company engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, announced today that it had integrated CDD Vault into its internal collaboration workflow. CDD Vault, a hosted informatics platform to manage, share, and analyze scientific research data across the globe, is expected to significantly expedite and streamline cross-border research and discovery activities in the company.

Bridge Biotherapeutics has been focused on expanding its research and development pipeline in the areas of inflammation, pulmonology, and oncology while advancing its clinical pipelines such as BBT-401, a Pellino-1 inhibitor for ulcerative colitis (UC), BBT-877, an Autotaxin inhibitor with the potential to treat fibrotic diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and BBT-176, a 4th generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). With multiple integrated research activities being carried out across different labs and geographies, there is an increasingly urgent need for a solution that can provide a way, in real-time, to share, manage, store and analyze large amounts of data in one place, all while being accommodating to scientific diagrams, chemical structures, biological data and more.

CDD Vault, a secure web interface software platform designed for managing chemical and biological data in a collaborative environment, will support research and drug discovery activities at Bridge Biotherapeutics, enabling its scientists, medicinal chemists, as well as other professionals engaging in drug discovery and development projects across the world to collaborate seamlessly. Key components of the system include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN).

"As we pursue the discovery of novel compounds through internal collaboration and with external partners while being unconstrained by our diverse geographical locations, we have intended for our activities to be supported by a robust and secure compound management platform. We have found CDD to fulfil our needs through its CDD Vault which offers proven functionalities that are seamlessly integrated," said Dr. Chris Kim, head of the Boson Discovery Center at Bridge Biotherapeutics, "We are excited to have CDD as our partner as we continue to rapidly advance our research and discovery programs."

"We are delighted to welcome Bridge Biotherapeutics to the ever-expanding CDD Vault network of users. It is exciting to support this global, entrepreneurially operated, and highly innovative biotech company in their quest for new drug candidates," said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of Collaborative Drug Discovery, "We continue to increase CDD Vault's footprint in the Asia Pacific and Bridge Biotherapeutics is a testament to the trust our platform has received in the Korean biotech industry."

Abut Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea, US, and China, is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs such as ulcerative colitis, fibrotic diseases, and cancers. The company is developing BBT-401, a first-in-class Pellino-1 inhibitor for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, BBT-877, a novel Autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and BBT-176, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with C797S triple EGFR mutations. Learn more at: www.bridgebiorx.com/en

About Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

CDD's (https://www.collaborativedrug.com/) flagship product, "CDD Vault", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy-to-use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

