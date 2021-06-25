Anzeige
ClareMedica Health Partners CEO, Roberto L. Palenzuela, Invited to Participate as a Tripletree "Market Insights Live" Panelist

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC ("ClareMedica") one of Florida's premier health care organizations focused on the delivery of primary care to seniors, announced today that the company's chief executive officer, Roberto L. Palenzuela, has been invited to participate as a TripleTree Market Insights Live panelist on June 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

Mr. Palenzuela will be discussing various aspects of the health care industry on a guest panel entitled "21st Century Primary Care" with a particular focus on the future of primary care and technology enabled solutions that will aid in its delivery.

The TripleTree Market Insights Live is virtual presentation and registration to attend is available by visiting: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/396203932602044942'source=Web

About ClareMedica Health Partners

ClareMedica is a growing health care company that provides and coordinates comprehensive health care services for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other customers through a network of employed and affiliated physicians. We deliver accountable care for all health care stakeholders by employing a patient-centric care model that adds value and provides solutions for a changing health care industry. With multiple locations in Central and South Florida, our health care network has over 100 providers and continues to grow. To learn more about ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC, please visit the company's website at www.claremedica.com.

Contacts:

Al Palombo
Chief Marketing Officer
ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC
(786) 758-3133
albert@claremedica.com

SOURCE: ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653076/ClareMedica-Health-Partners-CEO-Roberto-L-Palenzuela-Invited-to-Participate-as-a-Tripletree-Market-Insights-Live-Panelist

