Geneva, Switzerland, 25 June 2021 - LEM (SIX: LEHN), a leading global company in electrical measurement for industry and automotive applications, announces that all resolutions were approved by shareholders at yesterday's Annual General Meeting held at LEM headquarters in Geneva. The gross dividend of CHF 42.00 per share will be paid on 6 July 2021.

Based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council of 19 June 2020 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus, the Board of Directors held the Annual General Meeting without the attendance of shareholders. Consequently, shareholders had to exercise their voting rights by instructing the Independent Representative.

Shareholders owning a total of 906,121 shares, representing 79.48% of the share capital, cast their vote. A strong majority followed the Board of Directors' recommendations and approved all the resolutions, the main ones being:

Approval of the management report, the consolidated financial statements of the LEM Group and the annual financial statements of LEM HOLDING SA as at 31 March 2021.



Appropriation of available earnings, and distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 42.00 per share, the net amount after Swiss withholding tax being CHF 27.30 payable on 6 July 2021.



Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.



Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to have the possibility, in justified exceptional cases, to derogate from the rule which limits the age at seventy years (70) for exercising the function of member of the Board of Directors.



Re-election of all six members of the Board for a term of one year, including the role of Chairman, and membership of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

The minutes of the AGM will be published on LEM's website as soon as they are available.

Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman, said: 'At LEM we cope with the ongoing pandemic better than we could have foreseen. The company benefits from the global diversity of its business across sectors and regions, with recognized heritage and market leadership, a steady flow of orders, robust margins, a strong balance sheet and healthy cash flow. Our fundamental business drivers and the mega trends of energy efficiency, mobility and automation, in combination with our long-term strategy, will create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and the Executive Management, I thank shareholders for the confidence they have placed in us. Special thanks go to our employees worldwide for their expertise, reliability and innovative solutions. We are very proud of how our teams have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic, using their resilience and agility to keep delivering products and projects on time. I would also like to extend our gratitude to our customers, suppliers and business partners for their continued trust and wish you all good health.'

Financial calendar

The financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March

1 July 2021 Dividend ex-date 6 July 2021 28 July 2021 Dividend payment date First-quarter results 2021/22 8 November 2021 Half-year results 2021/22 4 February 2022 Third-quarter results 2021/22 24 May 2022 30 June 2022 5 July 2022 7 July 2022 Full-year results 2021/22 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the financial year 2021/22 Dividend ex-date Dividend payment date

LEM - Life Energy Motion

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized, reliable and safe.

Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization.

With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company's ticker symbol is LEHN.

