Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 25, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) today announced financial results and provided a corporate update for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31, 2021. The report is available on the Company website at www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information.
"As we continue moving forward through 2021, our focus remains set primarily on our proprietary Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline. VIVIAD, our European Phase 2b study with our lead AD candidate, varoglutamstat, is well underway and we plan to launch VIVA-MIND, our US Phase 2a/b study, later this year. VIVA-MIND is designed as a complementary study to VIVIAD in an effort to strategically broaden our statistical base," said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon. "The Vivoryon team remains dedicated to creating value for patients and their families through our innovative AD platform and we look forward to seeing our program's continued progress throughout the course of this year."
Selected Business Updates
Re-Appointment of Ulrich Dauer as CEO and Appointment of Florian Schmid as CFO
KOL Event on Current Clinical Landscape in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
General and administrative expenses increased to EUR 1,114 k (Q1 2020: EUR 580 k). This increase is largely attributable to consulting (2021: EUR 507 k, 2020: EUR 277 k) and share based payment expense (2021: EUR 232 k, 2020: nil). The Company did not generate any licensing revenue in the reporting period.
Net loss of the period was EUR 5,366 k compared to EUR 3,625 k in the first quarter of 2020.
All results are in line with management expectations.
Additional information regarding other relevant information is included in the financial statements as of December 31, 2020, which is included in the Company's Annual Report 2020.
