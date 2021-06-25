DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission 25-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Helium Ventures PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Eccleston Yards 25 Eccleston Place London SW1W 9NF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Neil Ritson, Non-executive Chairman Jonathan David Owen, Non-executive Director Fungai Ndoro, Non-executive Director

Financial Services

The Company has been formed to identify either investment opportunities or acquisitions in the upstream natural gas sector and in particular in helium.

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

TBC

50.11%

Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission Charlie Wood 1,600,000 21.1% TBC TBC Dan Maling 1,200,000 15.8% TBC TBC James Sheehan 1,000,000 13.2% TBC TBC Sebastian Marr 900,000 11.8% TBC TBC Neil Ritson 750,000 9.9% TBC TBC Sarah Cope 500,000 6.6% TBC TBC Anthony Eastman 500,000 6.6% TBC TBC Jonathan Owen 500,000 6.6% TBC TBC

N/A

8 July 2021

www.heliumvs.com

