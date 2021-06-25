Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.06.2021 | 08:31
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission - Helium Ventures PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission 
25-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Helium Ventures PLC 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Eccleston Yards 
25 Eccleston Place 
London SW1W 9NF 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Neil Ritson, Non-executive Chairman 
Jonathan David Owen, Non-executive Director 
Fungai Ndoro, Non-executive Director

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Financial Services

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

The Company has been formed to identify either investment opportunities or acquisitions in the upstream natural gas sector and in particular in helium.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

TBC

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

50.11%

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 

Name      Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission 
Charlie Wood  1,600,000   21.1%   TBC         TBC 
Dan Maling   1,200,000   15.8%   TBC         TBC 
James Sheehan  1,000,000   13.2%   TBC         TBC 
Sebastian Marr 900,000    11.8%   TBC         TBC 
Neil Ritson   750,000    9.9%   TBC         TBC 
Sarah Cope   500,000    6.6%   TBC         TBC 
Anthony Eastman 500,000    6.6%   TBC         TBC 
Jonathan Owen  500,000    6.6%   TBC         TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

8 July 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.heliumvs.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1211693 25-Jun-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211693&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.