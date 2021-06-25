Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission - Helium Ventures PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission 25-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Helium Ventures PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Eccleston Yards 25 Eccleston Place London SW1W 9NF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Neil Ritson, Non-executive Chairman Jonathan David Owen, Non-executive Director Fungai Ndoro, Non-executive Director
APPLICANT SECTOR:
Financial Services
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:
The Company has been formed to identify either investment opportunities or acquisitions in the upstream natural gas sector and in particular in helium.
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:
TBC
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):
50.11%
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:
Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission Charlie Wood 1,600,000 21.1% TBC TBC Dan Maling 1,200,000 15.8% TBC TBC James Sheehan 1,000,000 13.2% TBC TBC Sebastian Marr 900,000 11.8% TBC TBC Neil Ritson 750,000 9.9% TBC TBC Sarah Cope 500,000 6.6% TBC TBC Anthony Eastman 500,000 6.6% TBC TBC Jonathan Owen 500,000 6.6% TBC TBC
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:
N/A
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:
8 July 2021
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:
www.heliumvs.com
In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:
NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:
DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:
DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:
In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:
UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1211693 25-Jun-2021
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211693&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 25, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)