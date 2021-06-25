DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video | Palace Capital Management Presentation

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video | Palace Capital Management Presentation 25-Jun-2021 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman Talks Video | Palace Capital Management Presentation On 22 June 2021, the Palace Capital management team gave a presentation to investors on Hardman Talks. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/OqGpEYQdmi8 Of particular note was an excellent performance on rent collection over the course of the pandemic - 95% over the full year. Neil noted the near-term trends are positive. Businesses relocating to the regions continues apace. There is a much higher proportion of workers returning to the office in the north of England where PCA's office investment is located, roughly double that of the south of England. Even in the most difficult sector, retail, PCA has let vacant space. A 25% dividend hike in Q4 emphasises the confidence PCA has in its future prospects. The company's major focus for 2021 is reducing the discount to NAV and it aims to do this on three fronts. Selling the remaining residential properties at Hudson Quarter should realise around GBP38m, which will be reinvested in a very attractive pipeline of opportunities. Letting the remaining office space at Hudson should add GBP1m annually. Finally, the company will continue its GBP30m non-core disposal programme. ESG is a key focus moving forward and PCA is confident it is well positioned in this regard, with investment in energy efficiency and properties located at the centre of public transport infrastructure. Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/OqGpEYQdmi8 To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1211919 25-Jun-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211919&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)