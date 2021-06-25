- (PLX AI) - Siemens is undervalued and has 27% upside, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target EUR 172, compared to current trading at EUR 134.74
- • Siemens target increases for organic growth leave a stark disconnect in valuation for both Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure, BofA said
- • The current valuation implies that SI has negative value, which means the assets are undervalued, BofA said
- • The market should re-rate a more focused and cost-disciplined Siemens and trigger value unlocking in both DI and SI: BofA
