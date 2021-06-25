Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.06.2021 | 11:29
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Independent Invest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 June 2021.





ISIN:          DK0060209336    
--------------------------------------------
Name:          Independent Mix  
--------------------------------------------
New name:        Independent ESG Mix
--------------------------------------------
Short name:       IIKMIX       
--------------------------------------------
New short name:     IIKESGMIX     
--------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 72595       
--------------------------------------------











For further information please contact Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003570
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.