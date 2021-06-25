Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Independent Invest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 June 2021. ISIN: DK0060209336 -------------------------------------------- Name: Independent Mix -------------------------------------------- New name: Independent ESG Mix -------------------------------------------- Short name: IIKMIX -------------------------------------------- New short name: IIKESGMIX -------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 72595 -------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003570