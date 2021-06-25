Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Værdipapirfonden Independent Invest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 June 2021. ISIN: DK0060549277 ----------------------------------------------- Name: Independent Global ----------------------------------------------- New name: Independent Global ESG ----------------------------------------------- Short name: IIVGLO ----------------------------------------------- New short name: IIVGLOESG ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 22901 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060549350 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Independent Generations ---------------------------------------------------- New name: Independent Generations ESG ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: IIVGEN ---------------------------------------------------- New short name: IIVGENESG ---------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 32518 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060091908 --------------------------------------------- Name: Independent Bond --------------------------------------------- New name: Independent Bond ESG --------------------------------------------- Short name: IIVBOND --------------------------------------------- New short name: IIVBONDESG --------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 42628 --------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003587