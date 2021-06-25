Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Værdipapirfonden Independent Invest II - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 June 2021. ISIN: DK0060781920 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Independent Global Akk --------------------------------------------------- New name: Independent Global ESG Akk --------------------------------------------------- Short name: IIVGLA --------------------------------------------------- New short name: IIVGLESGA --------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 131802 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060782068 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Independent Generations Akk -------------------------------------------------------- New name Independent Generations ESG Akk -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IIVGEA -------------------------------------------------------- New short name: IIVGESGA -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 131803 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003580