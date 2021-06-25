Nasdaq Tallinn: Results of the initial public offering of Bercman Technologies AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-25 11:40 CEST -- The initial public offering of Bercman Technologies AS shares ended on 22 June 2021 at 13.00. Up to 200 000 shares were offered to the public, Bercman Technologies AS reserved the right to increase the number of shares offered by 40,000 shares, up to a total of 240,000 shares. In the course of the offer, a total of 2 896 336 shares were subscribed by 4110 investors for a total amount of EUR 9 847 542,4, meaning the offering was over-subscribed 14,48 times from the minimum investment amount (EUR 680 000). "Such a large oversubscription comes as a very big positive surprise to us. We have known that we were solving an important problem for society and we have moved forward with the target in sight. The support and faith shown in Bercman during the subscription period means a lot to us. It confirms that we are moving in the right direction with our objectives. We are now moving full steam ahead to implement Bercman's vision and planned activities," commented Mart Suurkask, co-founder and CEO of Bercman Technologies AS. Bercman Technologies AS decided to use the upsizing option and issue 240,000 new shares. The proceeds of the Offer, amounting to EUR 816 000, will be used to expand the sales team and export activities through international distributors, to further develop existing and new products and to strengthen and expand the team. The new shares will be allocated to the investors participating in the offer under the following principle: • A minimum of 30 shares will be distributed to all the investors who subscribed; • All investors subscribing for more than 30 shares will be allocated shares in proportion to the number of shares subscribed for. The settlement of the offer is scheduled to take place on or around 29 June 2021. All shares of Bercman Technolgoies AS are planned to be admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility First North, with the first trading day on 12 July 2021 or a date close to that date. For more information, please contact: Mart Suurkask Bercman Technologies AS, CEO Tel: +37253402902 E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com