Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
25.06.2021
Nasdaq Tallinn: Results of the initial public offering of Bercman Technologies AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-25 11:40 CEST --


The initial public offering of Bercman Technologies AS shares ended on 22 June
2021 at 13.00. 

Up to 200 000 shares were offered to the public, Bercman Technologies AS
reserved the right to increase the number of shares offered by 40,000 shares,
up to a total of 240,000 shares. In the course of the offer, a total of 2 896
336 shares were subscribed by 4110 investors for a total amount of EUR 9 847
542,4, meaning the offering was over-subscribed 14,48 times from the minimum
investment amount (EUR 680 000). 

"Such a large oversubscription comes as a very big positive surprise to us. We
have known that we were solving an important problem for society and we have
moved forward with the target in sight. The support and faith shown in Bercman
during the subscription period means a lot to us. It confirms that we are
moving in the right direction with our objectives. We are now moving full steam
ahead to implement Bercman's vision and planned activities," commented Mart
Suurkask, co-founder and CEO of Bercman Technologies AS. 

Bercman Technologies AS decided to use the upsizing option and issue 240,000
new shares. The proceeds of the Offer, amounting to EUR 816 000, will be used
to expand the sales team and export activities through international
distributors, to further develop existing and new products and to strengthen
and expand the team. 

The new shares will be allocated to the investors participating in the offer
under the following principle: 
• A minimum of 30 shares will be distributed to all the investors who
subscribed; 
• All investors subscribing for more than 30 shares will be allocated shares in
proportion to the number of shares subscribed for. 

The settlement of the offer is scheduled to take place on or around 29 June
2021. All shares of Bercman Technolgoies AS are planned to be admitted to
trading on the multilateral trading facility First North, with the first
trading day on 12 July 2021 or a date close to that date. 



For more information, please contact:

Mart Suurkask
Bercman Technologies AS, CEO
Tel: +37253402902
E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
