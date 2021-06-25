European DataWarehouse (EDW) today announced it has been designated as a Securitisation Repository by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

More than three years after the Securitisation Regulation (EU)2017/2402 came into force, and following an extensive application process, the registration of the first Securitisation Repositories closes the final gap in the disclosure framework.

In January 2018, European DataWarehouse announced its intention to become a Securitisation Repository under ESMA, and in September 2020 submitted its application.

The designation is another milestone in EDW's almost 10 years of operation as the only Eurosystem designated Securitisation Repository. It is also in line with EDW's mission to enhance transparency in the securitisation market and demonstrates the company's strong commitment to delivering market-leading regulatory reporting solutions.

In the course of 2021, EDW has worked closely with the reporting entities and provided them with access to a fully RTS-compliant EDITOR platform in a sandbox environment to assist them in meeting the Securitisation Repository requirements and ensure a smooth transition into the new disclosure era.

Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European DataWarehouse stated: "The registration of European DataWarehouse as a Securitisation Repository is a major landmark for the firm and the market. I am confident that EDW will continue its success story that begun almost a decade ago and has helped to restore confidence in the European securitisation market."

Steve Gandy, Managing Director at Santander Corporate Investment Banking said: "I have followed the development of European DataWarehouse from its inception in 2012 and am proud to see its registration as one of Europe's first Securitisation Repositories. EDW's efforts have brought transparency and standardisation to the securitisation market and its work will remain the accepted benchmark for data quality and data accessibility."

Supporting EDW throughout the application process was global legal firm, Dentons. Partner and Co-Head Financial Institutions Regulatory Europe, Michael Huertas, adds: "The registration of EDW as one of the EU's first Securitisation Repositories is a crucial step to implementing the full breadth of operability set out in the EU's Securitisation Regulation and a core component to advancing the EU's Capital Markets Union efforts. My team and I are very proud to have advised on all legal and regulatory aspects of this complex project through to EDW's well-deserved recognition as well as what this milestone means for market participants more generally."

EDW was established as part of the implementation of the European Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative. Since its inception as an initiative by the leading participants of the European securitisation market, EDW has acted as a repository, collecting over 3 billion loan records and relevant documentation for more than 1,600 transactions. Its team of data experts supports over 280 data owners and data providers, communicating in over 12 languages.

About European DataWarehouse GmbH

European DataWarehouse (EDW) was established in 2012 as the first securitisation repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and download of standardised loan-level data (LLD) for Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn or visit our website at www.eurodw.eu.

