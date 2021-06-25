- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank A/S has been preliminarily charged by the Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime (SØIK) for two potential violations of the Market Abuse Regulation.
- • Charged on the basis of inadequate monitoring of transactions in financial instruments and market manipulation as a result of certain self-matching trades. SØIK's decision to press preliminary charges against Danske Bank follows the criminal complaint filed by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
DANSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de