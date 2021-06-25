The new hybrid inverter series has an efficiency of up to 98.2% and a European efficiency of up to 97.4%. The device offers multiple connections with a maximum of 10 units in parallel to expand the AC output power.China-based inverter maker Sunways has unveiled a new hybrid inverter series for residential and commercial PV projects. The device is available in five power classes, ranging from 5.2 kW to 15 kW and has a DC input voltage range of 620 V. The inverter measures 550 x 410 x 175mm and weighs between 26 and 28 kg. It offers a reported efficiency of between 98.1% and 98.2% and a European ...

