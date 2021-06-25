Carnival PLC - AIDA Cruises opens cruise season in Hamburg



AIDA Cruises opens cruise season in Hamburg on July 31

ROSTOCK, Germany, June, 25, 2021 -- After Kiel and Rostock-Warnemünde, AIDA Cruises today announced it will open the 2021 season at a third German cruise port, Hamburg, with AIDAmar on July 31. Every Saturday, the Hanseatic city will be the port of departure and destination for seven-day voyages initially sailing to the Dutch metropolises Amsterdam (Ijmuiden) and Rotterdam. In both ports AIDAmar will stay overnight, giving guests additional time for AIDA-organized shore excursions to the Dutch capital Amsterdam and the fashion and culture metropolis Rotterdam.

As soon as more destinations open for cruise tourism, the company intends to complement these voyages with calls at further ports.

Bookings for these new cruises between July 31 and October 16, 2021, start today, June 25.

New to the program of AIDA Cruises is a 40-day voyage in the Caribbean with AIDAsol from/to Hamburgbetween October 16 and November 25, 2021, followed by two 43-day "Great Caribbean Winter Break" voyages, also from/to Hamburg starting on November 25, 2021, and January 7, 2022. These two cruises were originally scheduled with AIDAvita.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

With the "AIDA Promise", AIDA Cruises offers more flexibility, peace of mind and confidence when planning and booking vacations. Generous booking options are part of the offer, from low deposits to free rebooking. The "AIDA Promise" is already included in the travel price for new bookings up to July 31, 2021, and is valid for departures up to March 31, 2022.

All AIDA cruises can be booked at travel agencies, on the Internet at www.aida.de, and at the AIDA Customer Center.

