Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTC Pink: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the following directors were elected at its Annual General Meeting held June 24, 2021: Gerald Carlson, Blaine Monaghan, Bruce Youngman (an independent director), Borden Putnam III (an independent director), and Gary Baschuk (an independent director). In addition, the shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were appointed after the Annual General Meeting: Gerald Carlson as Executive Chairman, Blaine Monaghan as President & CEO, Danette Schwab as Vice President Exploration, Salvador Miranda as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Gary Baschuk as our newest director," said Blaine Monaghan, President and CEO of Pacific Ridge. "The Company has built a strong team to advance the Kliyul copper-gold project and we look forward to the fully funded drill program starting next month. Pacific Ridge believes that there is excellent potential to find additional copper-gold mineralization along strike and at depth at Kliyul main zone, which is just one target area along a 4-km long mineralized trend."

Pacific Ridge also announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain data related to the RDP copper-gold project by issuing 100,000 common shares to the vendor. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become one of the leading copper-gold exploration companies in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the advanced-stage Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, British Columbia, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold's Kemess project. Historic drilling at Kliyul encountered significant copper-gold porphyry mineralization, drill hole KLI-15-34 returned 245 metres of 0.75% CuEQ1 (see Pacific Ridge press release dated December 2, 2020). The Company plans to launch a drill program at Kliyul next month.

1 Copper equivalent (CuEQ) is equal to ((Cu (per cent) multiplied by $2.25 multiplied by 22.0642) plus (Au (g/t) multiplied by $1,650 multiplied by 0.032151)) divided by ($2.25 multiplied by 22.0642).

