Freitag, 25.06.2021
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 
Frankfurt
25.06.21
08:04 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,300
-1,12 %
25.06.2021 | 14:34
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 25

25 June 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 24 June 2021 that on that date Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive Officer, and Gavin Hill, Group Finance Director, exercised, as detailed below, share options awarded under the Company Performance Share Plan ("PSP") and Executive Share Option Scheme ("ESOS"). Sufficient shares were then sold to meet the option price on the approved option and to meet the tax liabilities on the unapproved awards and the Executives sold the balance of the shares.

Option HolderScheme & Year GrantedNumber of Shares under optionOption PriceNo. of Shares allotted

Ian Barkshire
ESOS - award granted December 2011
(Approved)

Unapproved awards subject to PAYE and NI
ESOS - award granted December 2011
(Share Appreciation Rights)
ESOS - award granted June 2015
(Share Appreciation Rights)
PSP - award granted June 2016
PSP - Dividend Equivalents
(awarded from June 2016 award)
463



14,537

37,549

77,385
3,588
£ 9.90



£ 9.90

£10.28

£ 0.00
£ 0.00
463



8,400

21,088

77,385
3,588
Gavin HillUnapproved awards subject to PAYE and NI
PSP - award granted June 2016
PSP - Dividend Equivalents (awarded
from June 2016 award )		 60,398
2,800		£ 0.00
£ 0.00		60,398
2,800

In addition to the above Ian Barkshire sold 11,982 shares that were held in his own name.

The average share price achieved for all shares sold was £23.30 per share.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIan Barkshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of awards under the ESOS and PSP, as detailed above, the sale of shares to meet tax liabilities and option price, the sale of the balance shares and sale of 11,982 shares held in own name
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£23.299951 463
£23.29995129,488
£23.29995180,973
£23.29995111,982
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
122,906
£2,863,704
e)Date of the transaction24 June 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGavin Hill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Finance Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of awards under the PSP, as detailed above, the sale of shares to meet tax liabilities and the sale of the balance shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£23.29995163,198
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
63,198
£1,472,510
e)Date of the transaction24 June 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2021 PR Newswire
