OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

25 June 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 24 June 2021 that on that date Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive Officer, and Gavin Hill, Group Finance Director, exercised, as detailed below, share options awarded under the Company Performance Share Plan ("PSP") and Executive Share Option Scheme ("ESOS"). Sufficient shares were then sold to meet the option price on the approved option and to meet the tax liabilities on the unapproved awards and the Executives sold the balance of the shares.

Option Holder Scheme & Year Granted Number of Shares under option Option Price No. of Shares allotted

Ian Barkshire

ESOS - award granted December 2011

(Approved)



Unapproved awards subject to PAYE and NI

ESOS - award granted December 2011

(Share Appreciation Rights)

ESOS - award granted June 2015

(Share Appreciation Rights)

PSP - award granted June 2016

PSP - Dividend Equivalents

(awarded from June 2016 award)

463







14,537



37,549



77,385

3,588

£ 9.90







£ 9.90



£10.28



£ 0.00

£ 0.00

463







8,400



21,088



77,385

3,588

Gavin Hill Unapproved awards subject to PAYE and NI

PSP - award granted June 2016

PSP - Dividend Equivalents (awarded

from June 2016 award ) 60,398

2,800 £ 0.00

£ 0.00 60,398

2,800

In addition to the above Ian Barkshire sold 11,982 shares that were held in his own name.

The average share price achieved for all shares sold was £23.30 per share.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Barkshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc





ISIN - GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of awards under the ESOS and PSP, as detailed above, the sale of shares to meet tax liabilities and option price, the sale of the balance shares and sale of 11,982 shares held in own name c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £23.299951 463 £23.299951 29,488 £23.299951 80,973 £23.299951 11,982 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

122,906

£2,863,704 e) Date of the transaction 24 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)