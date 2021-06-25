OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 25
25 June 2021
Oxford Instruments plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 24 June 2021 that on that date Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive Officer, and Gavin Hill, Group Finance Director, exercised, as detailed below, share options awarded under the Company Performance Share Plan ("PSP") and Executive Share Option Scheme ("ESOS"). Sufficient shares were then sold to meet the option price on the approved option and to meet the tax liabilities on the unapproved awards and the Executives sold the balance of the shares.
|Option Holder
|Scheme & Year Granted
|Number of Shares under option
|Option Price
|No. of Shares allotted
Ian Barkshire
ESOS - award granted December 2011
(Approved)
Unapproved awards subject to PAYE and NI
ESOS - award granted December 2011
(Share Appreciation Rights)
ESOS - award granted June 2015
(Share Appreciation Rights)
PSP - award granted June 2016
PSP - Dividend Equivalents
(awarded from June 2016 award)
463
14,537
37,549
77,385
3,588
£ 9.90
£ 9.90
£10.28
£ 0.00
£ 0.00
463
8,400
21,088
77,385
3,588
|Gavin Hill
|Unapproved awards subject to PAYE and NI
PSP - award granted June 2016
PSP - Dividend Equivalents (awarded
from June 2016 award )
| 60,398
2,800
|£ 0.00
£ 0.00
|60,398
2,800
In addition to the above Ian Barkshire sold 11,982 shares that were held in his own name.
The average share price achieved for all shares sold was £23.30 per share.
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
Tel: 01865 393324
Oxford Instruments plc
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Barkshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of awards under the ESOS and PSP, as detailed above, the sale of shares to meet tax liabilities and option price, the sale of the balance shares and sale of 11,982 shares held in own name
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
122,906
£2,863,704
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 June 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gavin Hill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of awards under the PSP, as detailed above, the sale of shares to meet tax liabilities and the sale of the balance shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
63,198
£1,472,510
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 June 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)