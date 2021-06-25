Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2021 in Vancouver, B.C. are set out below:

Votes for % Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld Mark J. Morabito 149,542,935 96.73 5,048,767 3.27 Stephen Twyerould 149,820,928 96.91 4,770,774 3.09 Colin Kinley 151,535,128 98.02 3,056,574 1.98 Jim Kolbe 151,317,048 97.88 3,274,654 2.12 Fred DuVal 150,386,148 97.28 4,205,554 2.72 Michael Haworth 138,208,128 89.40 16,383,574 10.60 Lord Robin Renwick 151,615,655 98.08 2,976,047 1.92 Stephen Axcell 150,402,648 97.29 4,189,054 2.71

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at eight; and (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD

"Stephen Twyerould"

President & CEO

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Excelsior Mining Corp.

Concord Place, Suite 300, 2999 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85018.

JJ Jennex

T: 604 723 1433

E: info@excelsiormining.com

www.excelsiormining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88625