LYPHE Group owned company The Medical Cannabis Clinics has been awarded the first rated 'Good' cannabis clinic in the UK by health and social care regulator Care Quality Commission (CQC)

LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinic, which cares for more than 60% of all medical cannabis patients in the UK, has passed with a "Good" rating after a thorough inspection by CQC which regulates to ensure patients are provided with safe, effective, compassionate, and high-quality care. This was the first inspection of a cannabis clinic by the CQC.

The Medical Cannabis Clinics (TMCC) was awarded one of four licences to trade as a cannabis clinic by CQC in 2019, and has since dedicated its focus to opening access for patients to receive care and treatment from the finest consultants across a number of medical areas including Pain and Psychiatry.

Over half of all doctors in the UK that are currently prescribing medical cannabis, are working at TMCC, which operates completely via telemedicine services. Due to patient number growth, five new doctors are being onboarded monthly.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunny Nayee said of the CQC rating: "We are delighted to receive this rating from CQC, as it shows that the hard work from the doctors and support staff has all been worth it. The industry is not by any means mature yet and we are always looking for ways to improve how we do things for the greater good of the patient. For us, patient safety and efficacious treatment is the central pillar of the clinic, and I am proud this has been noticed by CQC."

Group Managing Director of LYPHE Group, Jonathan Nadler, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone at TMCC for playing their part in making the clinic a critical care operator for patients seeking medical cannabis. We have set the standard for all other cannabis clinics to now follow."

To find out more about The Medical Cannabis Clinics, please visit our website at www.themedicalcannabisclinics.com.

