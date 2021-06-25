The government of Côte d'Ivoire aims to facilitate the development of 60 MW of solar at two sites via a new tender. The projects will be built under the World Bank's Scaling Solar program.Côte d'Ivoire's Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energies (MPEER) has launched a tender for the construction of two solar plants with a combined capacity of 60 MW in Laboa and Touba, in the northeastern part of the country. Independent power producers will develop the facilities under the World Bank's Scaling Solar program. Interested developers will have until Sept. 6 to prequalify for the procurement ...

