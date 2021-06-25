Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (FSE: 7BL). The report is titled, "Gold Explorer with a Plan for Near-Term Cash Flows to Back Future Exploration."

About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on its high-grade gold project - the past producing Dome Mountain Mine. The drive to mine site can be accessed all year and is just a short 50-minute drive from the town of Smithers, located in northwestern British Columbia.

The company also owns 100% of The Big Onion porphyry copper project, also located near the town of Smithers in northwest British Columbia.

Additionally, the company owns 100% of the Pellaire gold property located 160 km southwest of William's Lake in the Chilcotin range of south-central British Columbia. The Pellaire project covers over 4,400 hectares and is known to have 10 gold-bearing veins on the property.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment fund, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the company.

