Musashi Technology Inc: Musashi, a Defi Project Opens It Access to Public

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Recently, Musashi, a US-based project, inspired from the Japanese legend warrior Musashi has recently launched its offering. The project has recorded a remarkable growth, selling more than 100 million of allocation reserved for Public Sale of MSS Tokens during the first day of its launch. The project further aims to launch the token on PanCake Swap, a leading decentralized exchange on Binance Smart Chain Network before or by 15 th of August 2021.

In the recent years, blockchain and Defi market has recorded substantial growth. Despite the situation surrounding Covid-19, this market sector has recorded phenomenal growth for the last half a year, defi market has grown significantly, giving birth to innovative products such as Aave, UniSwap and NFT marketplaces.

The representative of Musashi, present at the ocassion said: 'We are very thrilled with the phenomenal growth recorded by Musashi in such a short time. The Token sale just got opened for a few hours and achieved with more than 180million of token sale in the first three days, which speaks for the interest the global community have in the MSS Token. With the launch on PanCake Swap, I am sure we bring more decentralization and deliver actual power to the community.'

Talking The Musashi App blends blockchain-based innovation with Miyamoto Musashi history and culture. It offers innovative financial products such as a dedicated utility token, a decentralized exchange, a blockchain-based gaming platform where everyone wins, staking and yield farming protocols, and an NFT based collectible marketplace.

'By implementing the philosophy of the Musashi, the legend, the Musashi App strives to eliminate the role of centralized institutions and intermediaries, seeking to re-examine the financial conventions practiced by people up until now. Like the principles that Samurais and warriors fought for during the medieval decades, Musashi App is fighting against the modern-world manipulative powers, the financial institutions, and intermediaries. We have several innovative products in the pipeline, that includes an NFT Marketplace, a Yield Farming Protocol, Wallet based Stacking and a gaming platform that runs on blockchain' He continued.

Musashi leverages combination of sophisticated technologies such as cryptography, blockchain and decentralized finance, smart contracts and asset tokenization to ensure that its token holders get the best returns against their token purchases. Musashi operates in a peer to peer environment, making it a totally decentralized i.e. without the involvement of banks and other financial institutions, all Musashi users can exercise their financial freedom.

