Demand for Riber's molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) is supported by exposure to key structural trends such as demand for faster data, next-generation displays and the proliferation and evolution of sensors to support greater automation and intelligence (Industry 4.0). We expect that management's focus on growing revenues from services to the large installed base will support profit recovery in FY21. A relaxation in export controls or a major evaporator order would potentially represent upside to our estimates and could drive share price appreciation.

