Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 25
Cadogan Petroleum plc
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Orega, 70 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved by way of a poll vote as follows:-
|Resolution
|Ordinary/ Special
|For
|Against
|Total votes cast
|No. of votes
|%
|No. of votes
|%
|1. To receive the Annual Financial
Report
|Ordinary
|100,162,706
|82.22
|21,665,582
|17.78
|121,828,288
|2. To approve the Directors' Annual
Report on Remuneration
|Ordinary
|100,135,172
|82.19
|21,693,116
|17.81
|121,828,288
|3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|Ordinary
|100,135,172
|82.19
|21,693,116
|17.81
|121,828,288
|4. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|93,228,035
|76.52
|28,600,253
|23.48
|121,828,288
|5. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|93,228,035
|76.52
|28,600,253
|23.48
|121,828,288
|6. To re-elect Jacques Mahaux as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|93,228,035
|76.52
|28,600,253
|23.48
|121,828,288
|7. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|93,228,035
|76.52
|28,600,253
|23.48
|121,828,288
|8. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company
|Ordinary
|93,228,025
|81.12
|21,692,116
|18.88
|114,920,151
|9. To re-appoint
BDO LLP as auditor
|Ordinary
|100,136,172
|82.19
|21,692,116
|17.81
|121,828,288
|10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.
|Ordinary
|100,136,172
|82.19
|21,692,116
|17.81
|121,828,288
|11. To approve the exceptional bonus scheme for the Company's CEO
|Ordinary
|93,227,035
|76.52
|28,601,253
|23.48
|121,828,288
|12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|Ordinary
|100,135,172
|82.19
|21,693,116
|17.81
|121,828,288
|13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.
|Special
|100,136,172
|82.19
|21,692,116
|17.81
|121,828,288
|14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
|Special
|100,136,172
|82.19
|21,692,116
|17.81
|121,828,288
|15. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.
|Special
|100,136,172
|82.19
|21,692,116
|17.81
|121,828,288
Statement regarding voting results
The Board notes that although resolutions 4 to 7 and 11 were passed with the necessary majority, approximately 23% of votes received were against these resolutions. The Board notes the votes against these resolutions and will endeavour to respond and engage with the shareholders on these matters where appropriate.
Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.
Ben Harber
Secretary
25thJune 2021