Freitag, 25.06.2021
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
25.06.21
08:02 Uhr
0,032 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
25.06.2021 | 17:04
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, June 25

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Orega, 70 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved by way of a poll vote as follows:-

ResolutionOrdinary/ SpecialForAgainstTotal votes cast
No. of votes%No. of votes%
1. To receive the Annual Financial
Report		Ordinary100,162,70682.2221,665,58217.78121,828,288
2. To approve the Directors' Annual
Report on Remuneration		Ordinary100,135,17282.1921,693,11617.81121,828,288
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration PolicyOrdinary100,135,17282.1921,693,11617.81121,828,288
4. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary93,228,03576.5228,600,25323.48121,828,288
5. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary93,228,03576.5228,600,25323.48121,828,288
6. To re-elect Jacques Mahaux as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary93,228,03576.5228,600,25323.48121,828,288
7. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary93,228,03576.5228,600,25323.48121,828,288
8. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the CompanyOrdinary93,228,02581.1221,692,11618.88114,920,151
9. To re-appoint
BDO LLP as auditor		Ordinary100,136,17282.1921,692,11617.81121,828,288
10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.Ordinary100,136,17282.1921,692,11617.81121,828,288
11. To approve the exceptional bonus scheme for the Company's CEOOrdinary93,227,03576.5228,601,25323.48121,828,288
12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.Ordinary100,135,17282.1921,693,11617.81121,828,288
13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.Special100,136,17282.1921,692,11617.81121,828,288
14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.Special100,136,17282.1921,692,11617.81121,828,288
15. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.Special100,136,17282.1921,692,11617.81121,828,288

Statement regarding voting results

The Board notes that although resolutions 4 to 7 and 11 were passed with the necessary majority, approximately 23% of votes received were against these resolutions. The Board notes the votes against these resolutions and will endeavour to respond and engage with the shareholders on these matters where appropriate.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Ben Harber

Secretary

25thJune 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
