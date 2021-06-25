Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Orega, 70 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved by way of a poll vote as follows:-

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % 1. To receive the Annual Financial

Report Ordinary 100,162,706 82.22 21,665,582 17.78 121,828,288 2. To approve the Directors' Annual

Report on Remuneration Ordinary 100,135,172 82.19 21,693,116 17.81 121,828,288 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy Ordinary 100,135,172 82.19 21,693,116 17.81 121,828,288 4. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company Ordinary 93,228,035 76.52 28,600,253 23.48 121,828,288 5. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company Ordinary 93,228,035 76.52 28,600,253 23.48 121,828,288 6. To re-elect Jacques Mahaux as a Director of the Company Ordinary 93,228,035 76.52 28,600,253 23.48 121,828,288 7. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company Ordinary 93,228,035 76.52 28,600,253 23.48 121,828,288 8. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company Ordinary 93,228,025 81.12 21,692,116 18.88 114,920,151 9. To re-appoint

BDO LLP as auditor Ordinary 100,136,172 82.19 21,692,116 17.81 121,828,288 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees. Ordinary 100,136,172 82.19 21,692,116 17.81 121,828,288 11. To approve the exceptional bonus scheme for the Company's CEO Ordinary 93,227,035 76.52 28,601,253 23.48 121,828,288 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 100,135,172 82.19 21,693,116 17.81 121,828,288 13. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 100,136,172 82.19 21,692,116 17.81 121,828,288 14. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. Special 100,136,172 82.19 21,692,116 17.81 121,828,288 15. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. Special 100,136,172 82.19 21,692,116 17.81 121,828,288

Statement regarding voting results

The Board notes that although resolutions 4 to 7 and 11 were passed with the necessary majority, approximately 23% of votes received were against these resolutions. The Board notes the votes against these resolutions and will endeavour to respond and engage with the shareholders on these matters where appropriate.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Ben Harber

Secretary

25thJune 2021