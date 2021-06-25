DJ Metalloinvest announces intragroup structure optimisation

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces intragroup structure optimisation 25-Jun-2021 / 17:47 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metalloinvest announces intragroup structure optimisation Moscow, Russia - 25 June 2021 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, announces an optimised ownership structure of its operating assets. As a result of a number of intragroup transactions, Holding Company Metalloinvest will gain direct control of Andrey Varichev Mikhailovsky GOK. Therefore, Metalloinvest will directly own both mining enterprises, Lebedinsky GOK and Mikhailovsky GOK. Holding Company Metalloinvest will control the steel segment enterprises through the GOKs. Lebedinsky GOK will directly own Alexey Ugarov OEMK, while Mikhailovsky GOK will remain the sole shareholder of Ural Steel. Nazim Efendiev, CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "We are aligning our organisational structure with the sustainable operational and financial relationships between our enterprises. Lebedinsky GOK and OEMK practically operate in a single production chain, while Mikhailovsky GOK supplies Ural Steel with iron ore raw materials. The streamlined organisational structure will improve the efficiency of business processes and management of production flows." # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 113776 EQS News ID: 1212311 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212311&application_name=news

June 25, 2021 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)