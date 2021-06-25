Anzeige
25.06.2021 | 17:19
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metalloinvest announces intragroup structure optimisation

Moscow, Russia - 25 June 2021 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the 
regional producers of high-quality steel, announces an optimised ownership structure of its operating assets. 
As a result of a number of intragroup transactions, Holding Company Metalloinvest will gain direct control of Andrey 
Varichev Mikhailovsky GOK. Therefore, Metalloinvest will directly own both mining enterprises, Lebedinsky GOK and 
Mikhailovsky GOK. 
Holding Company Metalloinvest will control the steel segment enterprises through the GOKs. Lebedinsky GOK will directly 
own Alexey Ugarov OEMK, while Mikhailovsky GOK will remain the sole shareholder of Ural Steel. 
Nazim Efendiev, CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: 
"We are aligning our organisational structure with the sustainable operational and financial relationships between our 
enterprises. Lebedinsky GOK and OEMK practically operate in a single production chain, while Mikhailovsky GOK supplies 
Ural Steel with iron ore raw materials. The streamlined organisational structure will improve the efficiency of 
business processes and management of production flows." 
 
 
# # # # 
 
If you have any questions, please contact us: 
 
Artem Lavrischev 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@metalloinvest.com 
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 
Anton Troshin 
Public Relations 
E: pr@metalloinvest.com 
Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 
 
 
 
 
Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of 
high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the 
lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major 
beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). 
