Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (OTC PINK:HOPHF) (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The numbers of votes for each resolution are presented below.
AGM Voting Results
|Ordinary Resolutions
|Votes for
|% of votes cast for
|Votes Against
|% of votes cast against
|Total votes cast
|Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)
|Votes with-held (2)
|1. To adopt the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts?
|126,557,317
|99.87%
|168,193
|0.13%
|126,725,510
|12.93%
|289,150
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy?
|125,619,330
|99.07%
|1,177,033
|0.93%
|126,796,363
|12.94%
|218,297
|3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report?
|125,638,477
|99.07%
|1,177,033
|0.93%
|126,815,510
|12.94%
|199,150
|4. To reappoint the Company's auditor?
|126,528,170
|99.87%
|168,193
|0.13%
|126,696,363
|12.93%
|318,297
|5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration?
|126,356,107
|99.72%
|350,256
|0.28%
|126,706,363
|12.93%
|308,297
|6. To re-elect Sir Marc Feldmann as a director of the Company
|125,895,121
|99.28%
|911,242
|0.72%
|126,806,363
|12.94%
|208,297
|7. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities?
|125,663,209
|99.11%
|1,133,154
|0.89%
|126,796,363
|12.94%
|218,297
|Special Resolutions
|Votes for
|% of votes cast for
|Votes against
|% of votes cast against
|Total votes cast
|Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)
|Votes with-held (2)
|8. To disapply pre-emption provisions?
|123,047,368
|97.04%
|3,748,995
|2.96%
|126,796,363
|12.94%
|218,297
|9. To adopt new Articles of Association?
|125,663,209
|99.27%
|923,154
|0.73%
|126,586,363
|12.92%
|428,297
|10. To adopt new Articles of Association?
|126,014,268
|99.36%
|811,242
|0.64%
|126,825,510
|12.94%
|189,150
(1) The Company's issued share capital ('ISC') on 23 June 2021, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 979,749,321 ordinary shares.
(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.
