Freitag, 25.06.2021
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
WKN: A143YN ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 Ticker-Symbol: 5HU 
Stuttgart
25.06.21
15:33 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,006
-17,74 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.06.2021 | 17:20
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (OTC PINK:HOPHF) (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The numbers of votes for each resolution are presented below.

AGM Voting Results

Ordinary ResolutionsVotes for% of votes cast forVotes Against% of votes cast againstTotal votes castTotal votes cast as % of ISC (1)Votes with-held (2)
1. To adopt the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts?126,557,31799.87%168,1930.13%126,725,51012.93%289,150
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy?125,619,33099.07%1,177,0330.93%126,796,36312.94%218,297
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report?125,638,47799.07%1,177,0330.93%126,815,51012.94%199,150
4. To reappoint the Company's auditor?126,528,17099.87%168,1930.13%126,696,36312.93%318,297
5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration?126,356,10799.72%350,2560.28%126,706,36312.93%308,297
6. To re-elect Sir Marc Feldmann as a director of the Company125,895,12199.28%911,2420.72%126,806,36312.94%208,297
7. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities?125,663,20999.11%1,133,1540.89%126,796,36312.94%218,297
Special ResolutionsVotes for% of votes cast forVotes against% of votes cast againstTotal votes castTotal votes cast as % of ISC (1)Votes with-held (2)
8. To disapply pre-emption provisions?123,047,36897.04%3,748,9952.96%126,796,36312.94%218,297
9. To adopt new Articles of Association?125,663,20999.27%923,1540.73%126,586,36312.92%428,297
10. To adopt new Articles of Association?126,014,26899.36%811,2420.64%126,825,51012.94%189,150

(1) The Company's issued share capital ('ISC') on 23 June 2021, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 979,749,321 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director
peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653122/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
