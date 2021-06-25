Clean Invest Africa Plc - Extension of Reporting Deadline and Financial Update

Clean Invest Africa plc

("Clean Invest Africa", the "Company")

Extension of Reporting Deadline and Financial Update

25 June 2021

Clean Invest Africa today announces that, due to logistical issues arising from Covid - 19 restrictions and in accordance with the Stakeholder Update released by the Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020, the Company has been granted an extension of one month for the publication of its annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Company will publish these results as soon as possible, and by no later than the end of July 2021.

The Company is in discussions with a number of potential investors in relation to significant financial investment into the Company's future. Some of these discussions are advanced. There is no guarantee that these discussions will close successfully and the Company will update shareholders as appropriate.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES :

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi (Executive Director) +973 3969 6273

Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman) +973 3969 2299

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser +44 20 7469 0930

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl