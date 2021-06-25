Anzeige
Freitag, 25.06.2021
WKN: 920872 ISIN: BE0003755692 Ticker-Symbol: AGE 
Tradegate
25.06.21
14:43 Uhr
3,930 Euro
+0,010
+0,26 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2021 | 17:53
45 Leser
Agfa-Gevaert: Cancellation of treasury shares - regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium - June 25, 2021 - 5:40 p.m. CET

Notification pursuant to Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated June 22, 2021, cancelled a total of 1,996,884 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020.

The new data concerning the company's shares and capital following this
transaction is as follows:

Old number of outstanding shares: 167,751,190
Number of cancelled shares: 1,996,884
New number of outstanding shares (denominator): 165,754,306

Share capital: 186,794,611.00 Euro
Total number of voting rights: 165,754,306
Total number of voting securities: 165,754,306
Total number of shares without voting rights: 0

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
T +32

Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Attachment

  • 20210625 Cancellation UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d23b3a1-cd87-4e8b-99e9-5605b5418bbe)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
