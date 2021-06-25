Beyond Finance Announces Strategic Investment from Huobi Ventures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Beyond Finance is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind strategic investment from Huobi Ventures, a partner, supporter, and industry driver within the DeFi space.

The partnership is special, in that Beyond Finance is the first project to receive a multi-dimensional deal that will initiate investment, active development support, strategic partnerships & advisory services from Huobi Ventures and HECO Fund.

Danny from Moonwhale Venture stated 'as an early backer of BEYOND Finance, it's great to see how much Beyond Finance has evolved. Their Beta looked unbelievable. This first-of-its-kind Strategic partnership and investment from Huobi Ventures could position Beyond Finance as a serious potential new player in the decentralized synthetic asset space'

Huobi Ventures joins other institutional investors backing Beyond Finance such as DuckDao, Spark Digital Capital, Consensus Capital, GBIC, Blocksync, Moonwhale Ventures, Master Venture, GAIN Associate, X21 Digital and OKEx Blockdream Ventures.

'Beyond Finance has one of the coolest user friendly synthetic dex. We saw huge potential at the early stage and we made our investment. Having tested the Beyond Beta Testnet, I'm confident that Beyond Finance will shake the synthetic space, and having secured the strategic investment from Huobi Venture says it all. Keep an eye on Beyond Finance. ' says Kyle chasse, founder of Master Ventures

Huobi Ventures recently announced a $100 Million Fund dedicated to DeFi projects under its newly consolidated investment arm. Huobi Ventures$100 Million Fund will also be used in areas of StrategicMerger and Acquisition, Strategic Investment, Asset Management and ecosystem building. Huobi will assist & advise Beyond Financein creating a user-friendly decentralized synthetic asset platform.

After growing 88x in a year, it seems growth of the DeFi ecosystem will continue. Now a $100B Sector, more and more reputable firms & top global exchanges are announcing 'funds' to aggressively incubate strong projects that show potential. This deal for Beyond Finance from Huobi signifies this movement, as several top tier exchanges look to expand their portfolio within DeFi.

Beyond'ssolution in offering a 'multi-dimensional and easy-to-use and learn, for user experience' was one of the main strategies that attracted Huobi Ventures to commit a strategic investment.

'In fact, we have been reached out to by a lot of similar projects in DeFi, but clearly different from them, BeyondFinance stood out to us' Loki Zeng from Huobi Venture Heco Fund explains.

Jack Lai, co-founder of ChinaPolka and BMW Capital says 'Beyond Finance provides users with an outstanding financial integration product through smart design. The involvement of Huobi Ventures shows that synthetic assets is becoming a very promising direction for the DEFI field, and Beyond Finance looks to offer an outstanding product. The essence of finance is to discover customer needs and provide financial solutions, which is what BEYOND is trying to do for this industry'

Additionally, notable strategic partnerships with Huobi have been formed in several key areas to allow Beyond Finance to launch a consumer-friendly synthetics asset platform. The HECO Ecosystem (including its users) will also benefit from the partnership.

HECO users will be able to access Beyond Finance as integration of Huobi Wallet & Heco Chain (Beyond's Hybrid Roll-up)

Introduction of the first synthetic HT Tokens(HTb) on Beyond FinancePlatform.

Exclusive Staking Program benefits for HECO users.

Kenneth, Co-Founder & C.P.O at Beyond Finance said 'It is without doubt that retail interest in synthetic assets has been growing exponentially at a phenomenal rate. We are excited and grateful that Huobi joins us as we look to enter the market with our consumer-friendly platform expanding the synthetic DeFi ecosystem. Our partnership opportunities will ensure Beyond Finance becomes a leading decentralized synthetic asset trading protocol.

Arta from Dutch Crypto Investors said 'We are heavily involved in the up and coming DeFi space that is taking the world by storm. We invested early in Beyond Finance, because we saw the potential their solution offers to the synthetic asset space. Having Huobi Ventures join their group of strategic partners and investors looks promising, we look forward to their continued progress'

About Huobi Ventures & HECO Fund

Huobi Ventures is committed to further expanding the boundary of investment and M & A of Huobi in the world, focusing on emerging areas with future significance such as DeFi and NFT from the strategic level. This will allow Huobi Ventures to further assist the development of the blockchain industry through global expansion and gather ecological advantages around the upstream and downstream investment of the industry.

HECO Fund is one of the special funds of Huobi Ventures, which is mainly used to support the development of high-quality projects on the open platform and ecological chain of Huobi. At the same time, Heco fund will integrate various resources to support the development of DAPP in Heco ecology as much as possible, and provide the best support for the growth of DAPP by relying on the resources and flow accumulation of Huobi. It will also provide professional marketing support, roadshow support, and ecological support for Heco's ecological projects.

About BeyondFinance

Beyond is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic financial products designed to suit the needs of the synthetic creator. These synthetic products can be made to track prices of underlying assets, such as currencies, commodities, stocks, exchange-traded funds and more. Each synthetic product can be made to represent $1 or more complex products, such as leveraged/inverse ETFs.

These synthetic products are governed by the Beyond protocol and collateralized by BYN tokens. Deep liquidity is created for synthetic products through our automated market maker that is built on our protocol. Bid/ask orders can also be used on the trading interface for controlled trading orders. BYN token holders are incentivized to stake and provide liquidity to the synthetic products, as it allows the token holders to be rewarded with additional BYN tokens.

