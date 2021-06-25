DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - Multi Units France

Lyxor International Asset Management (CACX) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - Multi Units France 25-Jun-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS FRANCE Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 25th June 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 07/07/ 09/07/ 1.11 Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 07/07/ 09/07/ * ETF - Dist EUR LN 2021 2021 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 07/07/ 09/07/ * ETF - Dist EUR LN 2021 2021 Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS FR0007075494 EUR MGTU USD 07/07/ 09/07/ 0.36 ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 07/07/ 09/07/ 0.21 Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010524777 EUR NRJL GBP 07/07/ 09/07/ 0.13 Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010524777 EUR NRJU USD 07/07/ 09/07/ 0.13 Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010296061 EUR USAL GBX 07/07/ 09/07/ 2.06 LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010296061 EUR USAU USD 07/07/ 09/07/ 2.06 LN 2021 2021 Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF FR0010527275 EUR WATL GBX 07/07/ 09/07/ 0.38 - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF FR0010527275 EUR WATU USD 07/07/ 09/07/ 0.38 - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 07/07/ 09/07/ 2.24 LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 07/07/ 09/07/ 2.24 LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 07/07/ 09/07/ * Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist LN 2021 2021

*amount will be adjusted to the Index / ETF ratio and/or valued using the WM Reuters End of Day FX fixing as of Monday 05th July 2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07h July 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650492256, LU1407891602, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1407892592, LU1910940425, LU1910939849, LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU1563455630, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, LU1781540957, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU1646360971, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1923627332, LU1923627332, LU0832436512, LU1950341179, LU1452600270, LU1452600601, LU1452600270, LU1407890620, LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407888053, LU1407890620, LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407888053

