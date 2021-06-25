Anzeige
Freitag, 25.06.2021
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Dow Jones News
25.06.2021 | 18:13
Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - LYXOR INDEX FUND

Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - LYXOR INDEX FUND 
25-Jun-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management 
Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 
92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France 
_______________________________________________________________ 
 
 
 
25th June 2021 
 
DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW 
 
 
Name                 ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount 
                         currency     currency     Date (in share class currency) 
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF LU1571051751 USD     BUOY USD   07/07/ 09/07 0.48 
- Dist                            LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging    LU1686830909 USD     LEMB USD   07/07/ 09/07 4.25 
Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist              LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) -   LU0908501132 EUR     MFDD GBP   07/07/ 09/07 3 
UCITS ETF Dist                        LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS LU1598689153 EUR     MMS GBP   07/07/ 09/07 6.82 
ETF - Dist                          LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF LU1571051751 USD     SWIM GBP   07/07/ 09/07 0.48 
- Dist                            LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1435356149 USD     UHYG GBP   07/07/ 09/07 5.19 
ETF - Dist                          LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1435356149 USD     USHY USD   07/07/ 09/07 5.19 
ETF - Dist                          LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR)  LU1285959703 USD     USIG USD   07/07/ 09/07 1.97 
UCITS ETF - Dist                       LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR)  LU1285959703 USD     USIX GBX   07/07/ 09/07 1.97 
UCITS ETF - Dist                       LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1812090543 EUR     YIEL EUR   07/07/ 09/07 3.17 
ETF - Dist                          LN      2021  /2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th July 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1650492256, LU1407891602, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1407892592, LU1910940425, LU1910939849, 
        LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU1563455630, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, 
        LU1781540957, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU1646360971, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1923627332, 
        LU1923627332, LU0832436512, LU1950341179, LU1452600270, LU1452600601, LU1452600270, LU1407890620, 
        LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407888053, LU1407890620, LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407888053 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     BUOY 
Sequence No.: 113751 
EQS News ID:  1212246 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212246&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
