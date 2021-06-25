DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - LYXOR INDEX FUND

Lyxor International Asset Management (BUOY) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - LYXOR INDEX FUND 25-Jun-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France _______________________________________________________________ 25th June 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount currency currency Date (in share class currency) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF LU1571051751 USD BUOY USD 07/07/ 09/07 0.48 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging LU1686830909 USD LEMB USD 07/07/ 09/07 4.25 Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - LU0908501132 EUR MFDD GBP 07/07/ 09/07 3 UCITS ETF Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS LU1598689153 EUR MMS GBP 07/07/ 09/07 6.82 ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF LU1571051751 USD SWIM GBP 07/07/ 09/07 0.48 - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1435356149 USD UHYG GBP 07/07/ 09/07 5.19 ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1435356149 USD USHY USD 07/07/ 09/07 5.19 ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 07/07/ 09/07 1.97 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 07/07/ 09/07 1.97 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021 Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1812090543 EUR YIEL EUR 07/07/ 09/07 3.17 ETF - Dist LN 2021 /2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th July 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

