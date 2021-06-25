DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - FCP -07/07/2021

Lyxor International Asset Management (DJEL) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - FCP -07/07/2021 25-Jun-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25th June 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 07/07/ 09/07/ 1.63 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 07/07/ 09/07/ 1.63 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets LU0635178014 USD U127 USD 07/07/ 09/07/ 0.91 (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets LU0635178014 USD E127 GBP 07/07/ 09/07/ 0.91 (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th July 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

