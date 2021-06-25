Aptean Inc.: Aptean Named a 'Major Player' in the IDC 2021 MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS & Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing EAM Applications

Report Highlights Aptean's Flexibility and Configurability, Cloud Delivery Models and Customer Value

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 25, 2021, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it was named a Major Player in the IDC 2021 MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS & Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing EAM Applications. In its reporti, IDC cited Aptean EAM's strengths, including its configurability, simple end-user interface, integration with Aptean's other manufacturing applications (including MES, EMF, WMS and ERP) and continued expansion of new capabilities with global support.



The IDC MarketScape rigorously assesses prominent SaaS and cloud-enabled asset-intensive EAM application vendors' qualifications according to capabilities and strategy criteria relative to the EAM vendor peer group, as well as the criteria that is most important to companies considering a software solution. The criteria evaluated included: Architecture, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Delivery Service, Functionality and Range of Services.

Aptean EAM is a multi-tenant SaaS EAM application targeted toward midmarket manufacturing, energy, and food and beverage companies. Aptean EAM is a customer-centric solution used to plan, control and optimize the required maintenance activities of all assets, with an intuitive interface to monitor asset performance and the visibility to manage work processes that can ultimately reduce costly downtime. After initial configuration, Aptean EAM can be fully deployed at a new site in as quickly as one day.

"We are proud that Aptean EAM has been recognized as a Major Player by IDC," said Duane George, Chief Product Officer at Aptean. "Today's announcement is the result of Aptean's ongoing efforts to build a highly differentiated and integrated solution. Our EAM has been developed and built especially for midmarket manufacturers looking for a streamlined and configurable solution capable of handling the demands of complex operations. Aptean EAM is a proven answer for companies wanting to maximize the performance of assets, control maintenance costs and improve operational efficiency, and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation and growth across the platform."

Aptean EAM offers service across three manufacturing value chains - Asset-Oriented Value Chains (AOVC), Brand-Oriented Value Chains (BOVC) and Engineering-Oriented Value Chains (EOVC). Over the past three years, Aptean EAM has grown significantly and continued to expand its capabilities, adding new customers, more partners and a larger global footprint, as well as the ability to support more languages, currencies and localizations.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean's solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O'Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362

____________________________

i IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing EAM Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc US47857021, June 2021