Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) assigns long-term issuer ratings of BBB to the Republic of Italy. KBRA also assigns short-term ratings of K2 to the sovereign. The Outlook on the long-term rating is Positive.

KRBA assigns a Positive Outlook to Italy's long-term ratings. The Positive Outlook reflects Italy's potential for growth in the post-pandemic environment and its ability to outperform expectations with regard to its economic recovery. A pro-European government intends to modernize the Italian economy through the European Union (EU) Recovery and Resilience Facility, while reforms in certain sectors are already underway. Significant European Central Bank (ECB) presence in the Italian bond market eases pressure on government finances. The sovereign appears, at this juncture and relative to its recent past, to have the potential to outperform expectations.

Ratings are based on KBRA's Sovereigns Rating Methodology, published 11 May 2017 and utilize the ESG Global Methodology published 16 June 2021.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

