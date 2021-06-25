As Leading Manufacturer of Herb and CBD Hemp Cigarettes, Hempacco Selected to Present Industry's Views on Legalization of Hemp and Cannabis

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting Tobacco, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sandro Piancone, will be featured in the debut of "Barely Legal," a documentary that provides a thought provoking look at cannabis' history of illegality, recent legislation to decriminalize hemp and cannabis and the confusion it has caused when it comes down to the specific laws governing this new industry. As one of the pioneers of the emerging hemp cigarette industry, Mr. Piancone was selected to present the industry's views on America's changing hemp and cannabis laws and its impact on the tobacco industry as well as the mainstream consumer.

Barely Legal, which stars Stephen Dorff and is directed by Emmy-winning director Casey Tebo, will debut at Sonoma International Film Festival's "Summerfest 2021", an event co-sponsored by Hempacco, on August 7, 2021, at Andrews Hall, located in Sonoma County, California.

Barely Legal was produced by Cross Creek Pictures, a premiere independent production company. Started by private business investors Timmy Thompson and Tyler Thompson in the fall of 2009, Cross Creek Pictures' films have grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide and have been nominated for 13 Academy Awards, 14 Golden Globes and 23 BAFTAs; including 3 Academy Award wins, 3 BAFTA wins, and 2 Golden Globes wins.





"It is an honor to have been selected by one of Hollywood's most influential production houses to represent the booming hemp cigarette industry in the highly-anticipated debut of Barely Legal," said Sandro Piancone, Chairman and CEO of Green Globe International, Inc. "Through this thought-provoking documentary, the director of Barely Legal has done a phenomenal job of explaining how recent reforms in the nation's hemp and cannabis laws have created over a million new jobs and helped a number of states from shutting down due to tax revenues of close to a billion dollars in some cases. And finally, the debut of Barely Legal is just the latest initiative that clearly presents the health benefits of hemp versus nicotine when discussing the dangers of the tobacco industry," concluded Mr. Piancone.

"We are excited to work with Sandro and the experience of learning about The Real Stuff Hemp CBD Cigarettes," said Timmy Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Cross Creek Pictures. "We are excited to be a participant in the Sonoma Film Festival this year and hope this documentary will shed some light on the history of the hemp and cannabis plant as well as the extraordinary benefits derived from it," concluded Mr. Thompson.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

# # #

Company Contact:

Founder Sandro Piancone or

Co-Founder Jorge Olson

IR@HempaccoInc.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Harry Tajyar

htajyar@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500

