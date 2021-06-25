Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1DR ISIN: BE0974264930 Ticker-Symbol: FO4N 
Tradegate
25.06.21
16:29 Uhr
48,500 Euro
+0,150
+0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,45048,69020:33
48,44048,70020:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2021 | 20:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ageas upgraded to 'AA-' by Fitch; Outlook Stable


Ageas upgraded to 'AA-' by Fitch; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of ageas SA/NV, AG InsuranceandAgeas Insurance Limitedto 'AA-' from 'A+' (Strong). All Rating Outlooks are
Stable

The upgrade reflects Ageas's sustained strong financial performance and very strong capitalisation despite adverse and volatile business and capital-market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The ratings also reflect Ageas' low leverage and very strong business profile.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c205918-cc3f-4ae9-9d19-956aeb81caef)

AGEAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.