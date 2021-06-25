Arizona Solar Roofer, Jason Kill of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., Rises to the Challenge to Provide Modern Solar Roofing Solutions

How Jason Kill, a.k.a. @IamTheSolarGod is poised to redefine the industry and every business related to it according to CEO Jason Kill.

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Redefining an industry takes a lot of heavy lifting, but the team at Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc. refuses to shy away from the challenge. How does a company provide high-quality work for customers and influence local and global markets at the same time? According to CEO Jason Kill, it all comes down to commitment. Now, this company and its leader are changing how this industry does business, all while providing loyal customers with stunningly modern roofing solutions.

Meeting Every Need

In the world of roofing, there are certain dream jobs, and most companies want them. While other roofers focus exclusively on big gigs, Jason Kill and his team strive to suit every client and every need. According to Kill, who is also the Vice President of the Arizona Roofing Contractors Association, the difference all comes down to availability and a deep dedication to customer needs. The Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc. team is ready to take on projects of all sizes, and they are always ready to adapt to unique requests, no matter what they involve. This is a team that believes in results, and they are always grinding to find success.

Partners, Not Employees

At the heart of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc. is a heavy focus on the team. "I don't create jobs, I create partnerships," says Kill. He shies away from the traditional business hierarchy, instead choosing to work with the belief that they are all partners working together for the betterment of the company. This groundbreaking approach to leadership creates a committed team that is always learning more and sharing skills. The result is a cross-trained team that mirrors the vast experience collected by Kill throughout his 26 years in the field.

When Kill and his team outperformed his 20-year business goals, he knew that the team was on the right track. Already, their reach is growing-and that is by design. Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc. is a business on the move, and franchises are in the future. With their leader focusing on pulling in talents from other industries to create in-house solutions that suit customer needs, they hope to provide a complete and reliable experience. According to this animated CEO, the goal is to create diverse, multi-talented teams where employees can learn, grow, and claim the rewards of the company's success.

Looking to the Future

Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc. is built on change and adaptation, which is why they are excited to bring the future to every home in the coming years. How do they plan to do this? Right now, this group is focusing on Tesla's new solar solutions. The introduction of brand-name solar offerings is a game-changer, and this crew is excited to bring this powerful technology to homes in their area.

While some people are wary of Tesla's new product, this roofing guru sees an opportunity to bring his customers the absolute best. "Change is good, even if it ends up being bad. Bad turns into education," says Kill, happy to play a role in this change. Leaning on his expansive experience, he believes that Tesla's new technology will provide powerful solutions that will help homeowners to embrace energy efficiency and substantially improve their homes in a big way.

Industries change with time, and this is one group that believes that change is just around the corner. The Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc. team has a deep love for new challenges, and they pride themselves on their ability to meet a client's every need. Roofing is hard work, but for this team, every new project is filled with nothing but possibility. As they continue to serve their customers and strive to be a force for change in their industry, their focus is on growth and, of course, providing high-quality service to their customers.

About Jason Kill, a.k.a. The Solar God

Jason Kill is the proud owner of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., and has been a distinguished professional in the industry for over 20 years. He has worked in every position that the roofing business can offer and has a deep, technical understanding of his craft that allows him to bring a wide range of skills to roofing and design. Kill, also a social media influencer reaching over 2.4 Million on his platform @IamTheSolarGod , is committed to discovering, creating, and implementing solar energy solutions worldwide. He has been coined not only a roofing specialist of the #1 Arizona Roofing Company , but also an idea connector and a motivational career growth leader.

About Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc.

Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., is a business composed of roofing experts and builders who know how to get results. Their reputation for bringing incredible design to locals in Arizona has earned them recognition within the community. They assist homeowners with all of their roofing needs, including asphalt, tile, foam, flat, and rolled roof repair, as well as custom installations. Now, they are proud to offer their customers Tesla's new solar roof solutions as well.

