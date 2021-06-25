The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on June 23, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 18 jun 2021

Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 31.593.649,00

34.437.971,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Contract for difference 305.195,00 305.195,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In Cash Ordinary share

1.279.452,00 1.279.452,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 14,37 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13,69 % 0,69 % Voting rights 15,61 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 14,92 % 0,69 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

