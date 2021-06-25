Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - EGF Theramed Health Corp. (CSE: TMED) (OTC Pink: EVAHF) ("Theramed", the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary joint venture Pharmadelic Labs Inc. ("Pharmadelic") has signed a laboratory services agreement with Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV: NUMI) ("Numinus").

Pharmadelic is a biotech company focused on developing, improving and patenting engineering processes for the biosynthesis of compounds, primarily psilocybin. Through the Health Canada-licensed Numinus Bioscience lab in British Columbia, Canada, Numinus will provide Pharmadelic with lab expertise and R&D services such as analytical, purity and compound identification testing along with regulatory and compliance consulting services.

Pharmadelic aims to develop a portfolio of intellectual property around biosynthesis pathways using yeast and psilocybin. By editing the genome sequences of industrial brewing yeasts, the company plans to create commercially viable compounds derived from psilocybin. The expected advantages of this method include:

• significantly quicker than growing and extracting from mushrooms (days rather than weeks)

• safe, through the use of GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) products ready for use in industry

• a controlled and uniform level of psilocybin throughout the finished product

• much cheaper to produce on a mass scale than greenhouse growing

"The agreement with Numinus accelerates and expands Pharmadelic's ability to produce valuable intellectual property and increase shareholder value for both Pharmadelic and TMED," said George Anstey, CEO of Pharmadelic Labs Corp and director of EGF Theramed. "We look forward to working with Numinus to drive our R&D agenda and create and support the advancement of health and wellness for all."

Pharmadelic will work with a wide range of partners across multiple industries, starting with pharmaceutical companies creating products for the nascent psychedelics market.

Under Canada's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Numinus Bioscience can possess, produce, assemble, sell, export, and deliver a wide variety of psychedelics including Ketamine, Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), Mescaline, N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), N-Methyl-3,4, methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA), Psilocin and Psilocybin.

The laboratory provides internationally acclaimed analytical and natural product chemists, biochemists, molecular biologists and quality management experts, state-of-the-art equipment and proprietary methods to ensure validated results and finished products.

The specific terms of the two-year agreement are private. Numinus Wellness has taken an equity position in Pharmadelic. The agreement was signed May 28, 2021. The agreement is subject to certain requirements.

