



HONG KONG, June 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited ("Mengniu" or the "Group", HKEx: 2319), one of the leading dairy product manufacturers in China, announced that it has issued its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights Mengniu's practices and achievements in five key areas, including sustainability management, corporate governance, economy: more nutritious products, society: a better life, and environment: a more sustainable earth. In 2020, Mengniu adhered to its vision of "Promising a Healthier World" and its mission of "Producing More Nutritious Products, Guiding Consumers Towards a Better Life, and Safeguarding a Sustainable Planet", and reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development.Mr. Lu Minfang, Chief Executive Officer of Mengniu, commented, "Guided by a strong conviction that clear waters and green mountains are invaluable assets on our earth, we strongly believe that creating a path to sustainable development is the best choice for Mengniu's future. For the benefit of humanity and our planet, we continually imbed social responsibility into the foundation of our business, and sustainable development into the DNA of Mengniu. We are steadily making progress on our mission of nourishing every life with healthy products."In 2020, Mengniu continued to make progress on its ten sustainability commitments through effectively implementing 27 actions and a rigorous three-level ESG management structure. The concept of sustainable development has been embedded into the day-to-day operational practices and as an integral part of all business activities and functions.To ensure the distribution of high-quality milk, Mengniu has established a comprehensive management system for the use of veterinary drugs and disclosed the progress that it has made in this year's report for the first time. In line with the principle of "reduced use and no antibiotics", Mengniu released the Mengniu Principles and Commitment for the Use of Veterinary Anti-Microbial Drugs in 2020. All dairy farm suppliers of the Group have signed the Commitment, ensuring that the raw milk used for production does not contain any antibiotics.Mengniu's progress in sustainable development was highly recognized by numerous stakeholders during 2020. The Group became the only food enterprise from mainland China to be included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index (TOP 30); was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to the Fight against Covid-19 award at the 11th China Charity Awards, earning the highest honour in the field of public charity in China; ranked first in the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' CSR Development Index for Dairy Enterprises, and was awarded the "2020 Five-Star Chinese Corporate Citizen" title by the China Committee of Corporate Citizenship.Mengniu proactively supports China's pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060 and aims to lead the industry in achieving carbon neutrality by providing regular disclosure of emission reduction targets and an execution roadmap. The Group will cooperate with the entire value chain by launching green production, creating a responsible supply chain, and practising circular economy, to lead the industry in achieving carbon neutrality and fulfil its promise of a healthier world. Meanwhile, Mengniu has incorporated specific ESG appraisal targets into the management team's annual key performance indicators for the first time aiming to motivate management to drive the Group's sustainable development efforts.As one of the top eight dairy companies in the world, Mengniu has not only focused on providing nutritious, healthy, and delicious dairy products to consumers in China and around the world, but has also consistently committed to social responsibility and sustainability at the very foundation of its business. Looking ahead, Mengniu will continue to promote sustainable development of the industry, implement the concept of "Creating a New Mengniu" to guide its "FIRST" (First-Choice, International, Responsibility, Spirits, and Technology) strategy, and carry out its four-dimensional sustainable practices: responsible supply chain, green production, inclusive nutrition, and rural revitalization.For the full 2020 Sustainability Report please visit:https://media-mengniu.todayir.com/2021062117320220619810135_en.pdfAbout China Mengniu Dairy Company LimitedChina Mengniu Dairy Company Limited and its subsidiaries manufacture and distribute quality dairy products in China. It is one of the leading dairy product manufacturers in China, with MENGNIU as its core brand. Mengniu offers diverse products including liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and cheese. In 2020, Mengniu ranked as "Global Dairy Top 8", and placed 31th on BrandZ list of most valuable Chinese brands, TOP10 of brand contribution. Mengniu also made it again among Brand Finance's list of the top 500 most valuable brands of the world in 2020. As of the end of December 2020, the Group's annual dairy production capacity reached 9.90 million tonnes. In March 2014, Mengniu became a Hang Seng Index constituent, making it the first blue-chip Chinese dairy product manufacturer. In August 2020, Mengniu was included as a constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index and Hang Seng ESG50 Index. For more information, please visit www.mengniuir.com.Media Contact:China Mengniu Dairy Company LimitedName: Willow WuE-mail: ir@mengniu.cnSource: China Mengniu Dairy Company LimitedCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.