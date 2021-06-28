At its inaugural Global Partner Virtual Summit, Secure Code Warrior announced significant enhancements to its global partner program, as well as expanded integrations with leading DevSecOps vendors that extend its developer-centric approach to secure coding further into the global developer ecosystem.

Designed to take advantage of the global demand for security-skilled developers, the Warrior Partner Program will deliver increased recurring value to customers and partners across the world and will be an additional factor in the company's hyper-growth.

Pieter Danhieux, CEO and co-founder of Secure Code Warrior, said, "The Warrior Partner Program is a platform to maximise the potential of developer-centric security. By enabling partners to offer or integrate Secure Code Warrior as a core component of their DevSecOps or AppSec solution offerings, we can jointly reach more of the world's 25 million developers as they increase their software security skills."

The new structure of the Warrior Partner Program supports two primary groups Warrior Engage and Warrior Connect.

Specifically designed for global or regional DevSec and AppSec services and solution providers, Warrior Engage is for organisations who are looking to extend their portfolios with additional revenue streams related to Secure Code Warrior's flagship Learning Platform. This revised channel program significantly upgrades the overall framework by introducing 'Elite' and 'Champion' levels, increases investment in partner relationships on a global scale through dedicated Partner Managers, and empowers partners to reach new levels of success with enablement and support to get to market quickly. Warrior Engage partners include RSA, GuidePoint Security, Saltworks, Outpost24, Carahsoft, and Ampion.

Peter Freiberg, Head of Application Security at Ampion said, "Secure Code Warrior has built an innovative and unique approach to deliver effective secure code training to developers. The Ampion AppSec Practice has had some great success working with Secure Code Warrior for developer education, as we help customers build and mature developer-centric application security programs within their organizations."

With Warrior Connect, vendors within the developer platform, tooling, or broader ecosystem can take advantage of our open approach to developer-centric upskilling by enhancing their applications with the new Secure Code Warrior API. The API surfaces hyper-contextual, language and framework-specific microlearning opportunities that save developer's time and increase efficiency. Warrior Connect partners include Micro Focus Fortify, Bugcrowd, GitHub, Snyk, Meterian, Puma Security, Contrast Security and more recently Code Dx.

David Gaik, Senior Director at RSA added, "Enabling a security mindset within organizations is a critical element to help manage the increasing digital risk RSA's customers face. Being a customer and resell partner with Secure Code Warrior we see how vocal and passionate RSA and its customers' developers have been when introduced to Secure Code Warrior's innovative and engaging platform."

"Our vision is to inspire a global community of developers who deliver secure coding that is intrinsic to their daily process," concluded Danhieux. "Upskilling developers to code securely at the creation stage means secure code is written at speed, and that the resulting quality software is shipped with confidence. Our Partners are a critical part of enabling and amplifying that vision."

To learn more about the Warrior Partner Program, please visit securecodewarrior.com/partners or securecodewarrior.com/integrations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210627005067/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries, or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Tesree Appanna, Hotwire,

E: securecodewarrior@hotwireglobal.com M: +61 414 686 462