Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Aquaporin A/S

Please be informed that the trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates issued by Aquaporin A/S will start today, 28 June 2021. The offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates 10,079,301 units of DKK 1 will be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0061555299) as per today 28 June 2021. The number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the shares in the offering. That is partly new shares offered by Aquaporin A/S, partly existing shares. After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares in the Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. It is expected that Nasdaq no later than 30 June 2021 will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data: Temporary ISIN: DK0061555299 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aquaporin TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: 10,079,301 units -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AQP TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228228 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------- Data about Aquaporin A/S Full name of the company: Aquaporin -------------------------------------- Company registration no. 28 31 56 94 -------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: AQP -------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------------------------ 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods & Services ------------------------------------------------ Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates Please notice that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates will be conditional. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003655