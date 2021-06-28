Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung heizt auf! Warum es ab Montag bei dieser Aktie richtig heiß werden sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 07:41
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Aquaporin A/S

Please be informed that the trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates issued
by Aquaporin A/S will start today, 28 June 2021. 



The offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates

10,079,301 units of DKK 1 will be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase
Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0061555299) as per today 28 June 2021. The
number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the shares in the
offering. That is partly new shares offered by Aquaporin A/S, partly existing
shares. 



After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares in the
Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading
and official listing in the permanent ISIN. It is expected that Nasdaq no later
than 30 June 2021 will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be
implemented in the Nasdaq systems. 



The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems
with the following data: 



Temporary ISIN:               DK0061555299      
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                    Aquaporin TEMP     
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of temporary purchase certificates: 10,079,301 units    
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                 DKK 1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 AQP TEMP        
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                228228         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no             CPH Equities CCP /183  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                  XCSE          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:                Yes           
--------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Aquaporin A/S

Full name of the company: Aquaporin 
--------------------------------------
Company registration no.  28 31 56 94
--------------------------------------
Symbol of the Company:   AQP    
--------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector           
------------------------------------------------
50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods & Services
------------------------------------------------





Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates

Please notice that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates will be
conditional. 

In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI"
to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. 









For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003655
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.