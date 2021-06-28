Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 26/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-06-28 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2021 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend ex-date RIG LJM1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2021 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2021 Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Extraordinary RIG RAR1R General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2021 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2021 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB006023B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2021 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend record RIG LJM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Dividend payment RIG LJM1R date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 Storent Investments STOR080020A Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 Storent Investments STOR080020A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2021 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 08.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
