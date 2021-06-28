Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
28.06.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 26/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-06-28 08:00 CEST --


PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.06.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.08.2021                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2021 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Dividend ex-date   RIG  
          LJM1R                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2021 Inbank INBB060029A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2021 Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica  Extraordinary    RIG  
          RAR1R               General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2021 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.06.2021 Inbank INBB070026A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT        Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date VLN  
          LTGB006023B                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2021 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Dividend record   RIG  
          LJM1R               date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.06.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Dividend payment   RIG  
          LJM1R               date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 Coop Pank CPAB055031A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 Storent Investments STOR080020A  Maturity date    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 Storent Investments STOR080020A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 LHV Group LHVB060030A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.06.2021 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2021 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L       Sales figures    VLN  
   08.07.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2021 K2 LT K2LT             Sales figures    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
