Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world's leading operators in catering and support services.

Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt

Elior Group, a société anonyme organized under the laws of the Republic of France ("Elior"), today announces that it has launched an offering (the "Offering") of €500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2026 (the "Notes

Elior also intends, on or about the date of the Offering the Notes, to enter into a new senior unsecured term loan (the "New Term Loan") of €150,000,000 and a senior unsecured revolving credit facility of €350,000,000.

Elior intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering, together with the New Term Loan, to repay its existing term loan, for general corporate purposes, and to pay the costs, fees and expenses in relation to the Offering and new senior bank debt.

