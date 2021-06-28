First North Denmark: Seluxit A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Seluxit A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 June 2021. The new shares are issued as employee shares. ISIN: DK0061076130 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Seluxit ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 9,570,957 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 62,004 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 9,632,961 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 161005 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: SLXIT ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, John Norden, Norden CEF, tel. +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003629