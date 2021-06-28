Anzeige
28.06.2021
First North Denmark: Seluxit A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Seluxit A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 29 June 2021. The new shares are issued as
employee shares. 





ISIN:              DK0061076130  
-------------------------------------------------
Name:              Seluxit     
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 9,570,957 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Change:             62,004 shares  
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  9,632,961 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.10    
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10    
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          161005     
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SLXIT      
-------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, John Norden, Norden CEF,

tel. +45 20 72 02 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003629
