Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
Anzeige

WKN: A1H9W2 ISIN: AU000000RFX8 Ticker-Symbol: 2RF 
Frankfurt
28.06.21
08:08 Uhr
0,032 Euro
-0,006
-14,86 %
Elektrotechnologie
AUSTRALIEN
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CSX
CSX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CSX CORPORATION80,00-0,62 %
EBARA JITSUGYO CO LTD49,600-1,78 %
GL LIMITED ADR3,715+0,12 %
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST8,273-0,08 %
OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED1,044+0,19 %
REDFLOW LIMITED0,032-14,86 %
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC58,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.